'Kapil Sharma Sahi Kehta Hai, Woman Kam...': Archana SLAMS Troll's 'Ghatiya' Comment On Her Looks

Archana Puran Singh, who is best known as a judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, lashed out at a troll for making a derogatory remark on her looks. Archana recently shared a throwback photo with her actor-husband Parmeet Sethi. However, a user dropped an insensitive comment on her post. Archana was quick to hit back at the user.

On Monday, Archana posted an adorable selfie with Parmeet from Switzerland on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, “A while and a minute ago! (red heart emoticon) Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos" In the picture, both Archana and Parmeet are all smile. While Archana is wearing a black hoodie, Parmeet is seen sporting a blue shirt and a black sweater.

Many fans dropped adorable comments on the post. However, one user allegedly wrote, “Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein (You look less like a woman and more like a man. Kapil Sharma is right when he says that it must have taken time for you to improve your beauty)."

To this, Archana responded, “Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein (How vile is your thought at this young age. If you would have had some education then you might have known how to talk to someone older than you.) Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?" The user later deleted their comment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is a stand-up comedy and chat show that airs on Sony Entertainment Television every weekend. The first season of the show was aired on April 23, 2016.