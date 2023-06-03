Kapil Sharma Asks Brett Lee and Chris Gayle If They Miss Sidhu, Their Answers Leave All Shocked

Kapil Sharma will be welcoming cricketers Brett Lee and Chris Gayle in the upcoming episode of his comedy show. In a recent promo, the two cricketers can be seen having a gala time with Kapil. However, this is not the first time that Brett and Chris will be gracing The Kapil Sharma Show. The two have also appeared on the comedy show when Navjot Singh Sidhu was still there.

Therefore, upon their recent appearance, Kapil asked the cricketers if they miss Sidhu. To this, Chris immediately responded and said, “No, I am not". Even Lee agreed and added, “It is much better looking at sundar ladki (pointing towards Archana Puran Singh)." While left Archana cheering out loud, Kapil taunted Brett Lee and said, “After retirement, you also started flirting."

In the promo, Kapil also asked Brett Lee if he ever considered assaulting Chris when he hit 27 runs in his over during the 2009 T20 World Cup. To this, Lee said, “100%" and left everyone laughing out loud. Watch the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma Show here:

Meanwhile, reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon have been making headlines for a long time now. While nothing has been officially announced as of now, a new report by Pinkvilla recently claimed that the comedian is likely to shoot the last episode of his show in mid-June. Reportedly, Kapil will be going on a US tour with his team and his show will go off-air. However, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year.

Besides Kapil, his comedy show also stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are also part of the ongoing season. Recently, Krushna Abhishek also returned to the show as his popular character ‘Sapna’.