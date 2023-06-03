Kapil Sharma Asks Katrina Kaif About Salman Khan's Marriage In Viral Video; Actress Says 'Iss Sawaal Ka Jawab...'

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were dating in the past and their chemistry on screen still remains one of best. Their relationship, also, continues to be one of most talked-about love affairs in Bollywood. Despite going their separate ways, they continue to have mutual respect for each other, which speaks volumes about their bond. While Katrina went on to tie the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal, Salman, at 57, continues to be a bachelor.

During a game on The Kapil Sharma Show, Katrina was asked about Salman’s favourite actress. As Katrina paused for a second to think about it, asking, if it’s anyone from the current generation, Salman quickly interjected, confidently saying that it is none other than Katrina Kaif herself. Despite her dismissal, Salman stuck to his response, insisting that Katrina is indeed his favourite. The conversation took a turn when Kapil asked about Salman’s marriage plans. In response, Katrina tactfully said that only God and Salman himself hold the answer to that question!

Check out the fun video here:

In another video, which appears to be an old clip from Bigg Boss 4 and has been going viral, one can see host Salman Khan asking Katrina who her favourite co-star is. His options included: Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan. To this, Katrina mentioned Akshay Kumar. On being asked to choose between Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, Katrina promptly said ‘Akshay as a co-star is better than you’, leaving Salman stumped.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.