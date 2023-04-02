Kapil Sharma Birthday: Watch Top Moments from The Kapil Sharma Show That Will Make You Laugh

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KAPIL SHARMA: Kapil Sharma shot to fame with his appearance on The Great India Laughter Challenge. Kapil’s comic timing hit the right chord with the audiences and he went on to win the season. He continued to appear in various comedy reality shows, winning the audiences’ love with his sense of humour. However, it was his acts on Comedy Nights With Kapil that established him as arguably the biggest star of comedy in India.

A decade after the show’s launch, Kapil has moved to Tha Kapil Sharma Show but what has not changed is his ability to get laughter from the audience with his wit and comic time. The comedian has also tried his hands at acting with success in his debut film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

While his Bollywood career could not take off after that, his show continues to be a hit on the small screen. As he celebrates his 43rd birthday today, here’s a look at the top 5 moments from his show that will make you go ROFL.

Indians and their eating habits

Here he has a funny take on the absurd eating habits of Indians, making hilarious comments on food items like Chhole Bhature, Samosa, and Idlis.

What makes Kapil Sharma’s comic timing stand out is his ability to connect with the audience and make them feel like a part of the show. He does that by involving them in his comedy sketches and using their reactions to create even funnier moments.

In this clip, he asks the audience to share some of their funny food stories that leaves everyone in splits.

Kapil flirting with Nora Fatehi

Kapil Sharma’s plan to flirt with Nora Fatehi, when she came on the show for promotion of Bhuj, were interrupted by Ajay Devgn. The actor reminded Kapil that he is married and should stop flirting.

Students and exam days

If your exams are about to begin or you just want to go back on memory lane to those school or college exam days, this video is a must-watch for you.

In this video, Kapil goes on to talk about the tips and tricks used by students to pass their exams.

Kapil’s hysterical take on English

We all know about Kapil’s struggle in building up a conversation with an international guest who doesn’t understand or speak Hindi.

In this episode, a foreign celebrity fitness trainer says some English words that bounce off Kapil’s head and make everyone chuckle and laugh out loud.

Kapil Sharma as Rajesh Arora

Kapil Sharma’s character as “Rajesh Arora" is undoubtedly loved and appreciated by the show’s fans. In this clip, Kapil as Rajesh Arora leaves the show’s guests in splits with his witty replies and puns. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ENOEgKeI_D0

Kapil Sharma was recently seen in Nandita Das’ film Zwigato.

Read all the Latest Movies News here