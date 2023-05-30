Kapil Sharma Calls Krushna Abhishek 'Mere Bhai' In Heartwarming Birthday Post; Latter Reacts

Krushna Abhishek is celebrating his 40th birthday on Tuesday, May 30. On this special day, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note for the actor. He dropped a picture in which the two were seen twinning in black. In the caption of his post, Kapil addressed Krushna as ‘mere bhai’ and sent him love and blessings.

“Happy birthday mere bhai @krushna30 hamesha khush raho,tandrust raho aur aise hi duniya ko entertain karte raho ❤️ bahut sara pyaar ," Kapil wrote. Krushna also reacted to Kapil’s post and commented, “Thank u kappu ❤️ Love u and what a pic our best pic till date ." Check out the post here:

This comes days after Krushna Abhishek made his comeback as Sapna to The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor was part of Kapil Sharma’s show earlier too. However, when a new season of the comedy show returned last year, he wasn’t a part of it due to contract-related issues - which have been resolved now.

“It’s not a change of heart but a change of contract. The contract had several concerns, including money, but all issues have been resolved. The show and the channel are like family, and I am glad to be back," Krushna said in a recent interview after returning as Sapna.

Meanwhile, reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon have been making headlines for a long time now. While nothing has been officially announced as of now, a new report by Pinkvilla recently claimed that the comedian is likely to shoot the last episode of his show in mid-June. Reportedly, Kapil will be going on a US tour with his team and his show will go off-air. However, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year.