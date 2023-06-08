Kapil Sharma Caught Swiftly Removing Cigarettes, Hiding It In Palm In Viral Video; Watch

Kapil Sharma often makes headlines for his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. Having hosted some of the biggest names in the film industry, Kapil usually grabs attention for his gags with them and even catches everyone’s attention from time to time for his adorable pictures with his children. However, today, Kapil Sharma has come under the scanner after a video of him swiftly removing cigarrettes off the table has surfaced online.

In a video posted on Reddit, an eagle-eyed user noticed that the comedian was seated with his friends and family at dinner with a box of cigarettes on the table. As soon as the video started, Kapil noticed that the cameras were on him and swiftly moved his hand to the table to grab the box of cigarettes. He quickly hid them in his palm and eventually kept it aside.

The video has garnered mixed reactions from Reddit users. While a small section of users are surprised to see him with cigarettes, a majority of them urged people to let Kapil live whatever way he wants. “It is an instinct when you see someone recording," a fan defended Kapil. “If he leaves it out, people will say that he’s being a bad influence lmao. Let people live," a second fan wrote.

“Chalo at least he’s not promoting unhealthy stuff in the name of swagger," a third user wrote. “Let people live come on. He smokes. It’s his business, and he ain’t promoting it, at least. I am a smoker, but I don’t go shoving my smoking knowledge down people’s throats, chill," a fourth wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil is currently hosting his comedy show. He recently made the headlines after videos of him jamming with Aamir Khan and Gippy Grewal went viral.