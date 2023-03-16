Kapil Sharma is often accused of flirting with almost all actresses who grace his ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. However, do you know that it’s not the comedian but the channel that asks him to do the same? Recently, Kapil appeared on Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill when he left the Punjabi heartthrob shocked with the revelation.

“You flirt on your show all the time. Someone comes and you just go on and on flirting with that person,” Shehnaaz told Kapil in Hindi. To this, the comedian-actor revealed that the flirting is scripted. “It’s not like that, it is in the script. It’s not like I do mazaak with anyone and everyone,” he said.

Kapil further alleged how he once received an email from the channel asking him to flirt with female guests. The comedian claimed that even though he became ‘more serious’ after becoming a father, the channel cited a survey and asked him not to skip the flirting segment.

“You won’t believe it, but the channel has asked me to (do so)… After I got married I used to feel shy, when a heroine would come (on the show). I would wonder what I’ll talk to them about. And then when I had kids I became even more serious, so I wouldn’t touch that angle and talk about their film. So they (the channel) wrote me an email that I’m missing this aspect and quoted a survey," Kapil claimed.

“I told them to send a copy of that email to my wife also, so that she doesn’t get offended (when I flirt). I’m a romantic bird of India, like how the peacock is the national bird of India," he added.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Deepika Padukone and Kriti Sanon; Kapil never failed to flirt with the actresses whenever they appeared on his show. On the show, Archana Puran Singh has also jokingly asked actresses to stay away from Kapil because of his naughty flirting habits.

Meanwhile, Kapil is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Zwigato. It follows the journey of an ex-factory floor manager, who after losing his job during the pandemic, becomes a food delivery rider. The film will hit theatres on March 17.

