Kapil Sharma Co-Star Tirthanand Rao Drinks Poison, Attempts Suicide During Facebook LIVE

Actor and comedian Tirthanand Rao, who worked with Kapil Sharma in Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, attempted suicide during a live session on social media. In a live video via his official Facebook page, Tirthanand Rao alleged that a woman has been responsible for his current state.

During the live session, Tirthanand also claimed that he was in a “live-in" with the woman in question, but she “emotionally blackmailed" him and also “exhorted" money from him.

“I am in debt of Rs 3-4 lakh because of this woman. I have known her since October last year. She had filed a police complaint against me in Bhayandar and I didn’t even know for what reason. Then she would also call me and say she wanted to meet," Tirthanand said in the video.

While narrating his ordeal, the actor took out a bottle of insect repellant and drank it after pouring it in a glass. Seeing Rao’s video, his friends immediately reached his house where the actor was found in an unconscious state. They called the police and rushed him to the hospital.

This is not the first time Tirthanand Rao has attempted suicide. Tirthanand tried to die by suicide in December 2021, too. The incident took place on December 27, 2021, when Rao went live on Facebook and also called up his assistant that he was taking this drastic step in life due to several reasons. When News18.com had reached out to the actor, he had revealed, “The last two years have been really tough. My financial status is in shambles and I really don’t have any savings. I have got some work including a film called Pav Bhaji which is yet to release but they haven’t paid me and so have the couple of web-series which I did. There have been days when I haven’t eaten anything or just survived on one vada pav. I realised the only way out of this mess is to end up my life.”

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)