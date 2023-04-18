Kapil Sharma FINALLY Reacts to Rumour About Kapil Sharma Show Going Off-Air, Says 'We Have to Go...'

Kapil Sharma has finally broken his silence on reports about his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air. Recently a report in Tellychakkar suggested that the last episode of the ongoing season of TKSS will be aired in the month of June. The report further stated that it is not yet confirmed whether or not TKSS will return on screens after a break.

Now, Kapil has reacted to the speculations about his show going to end soon. ETimes reached out to Kapil Sharma for his reaction about the reports. The comedian said that there is no confirmation about it right now. However, he revealed, “We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around time time. Having said that, even that’s too far."

When TKSS Returned With Its New Season Last Year

The Kapil Sharma Show returned with a new season in September 2022. “What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them," the comedian had said as he announced the fourth season of TKSS.

Besides Kapil, his comedy show also includes Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are also part of the ongoing season.

Krushna Abhishek To Unite With Kapil Sharma Again?

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was also reported that Krushna Abhishek is likely to reunite with Kapil Sharma soon. A report by Pinkvilla claimed that Krushna is in talks with the makers of TKSS and is keen on collaborating with them once again.

