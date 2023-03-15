Kapil Sharma Has Net Worth of Rs 300 Crores? TKSS Host Reveals 'Meri Soch Salary Wali Hai...'

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma still thinks of himself as “a middle-class man" despite all the success that he has witnessed over the years. The actor, who will next be seen in Nandita Das’ upcoming film Zwigato as a food delivery agent, laughed off claims that his net worth is currently Rs 300 crores.

During his recent interview with AajTak, Kapil was told, “You’re worth Rs 300 crore…” In his response, the comedian said in Hindi, “I have also lost a lot of money… But, truthfully, I don’t think about all this. I know that I have a house, a car, I have a family, and that’s all that matters. Of course, I’m no saint. I won’t turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things, but I don’t. But she comes from money, so it’s different.”

Kapil Sharma also recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s words helped him during his tough times. Kapil was questioned about being a ‘Late Latif’ and making stars wait. Answering the question, Kapil said that at the time he was battling depression and anxiety. He added that while he was sad that SRK’s shoot was cancelled, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ was “extremely understanding," and his words helped him bounce back. Kapil revealed that SRK had called him and said, “Why are you taking so much tension, people love you so much.”

The comedian-turned-actor is gearing up for the release of Zwigato. Helmed by Nandita Das, the movie also features Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here