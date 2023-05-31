Kapil Sharma Hugs Aamir Khan, Calls Him 'Our Pride' As They Meet For a 'Memorable Get Together'

Kapil Sharma and Aamir Khan recently met during the launch event of Carry On Jatta 3. Looks like, following the mega event, the two united at the comedian’s residence for a ‘memorable get together’.

On Wednesday, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing with Aamir. In one of the photos, Kapil was seen hugging the Bollywood superstar. In another click, the two were also joined by Kapil’s wife Ginni.

In the caption of his post, Kapil penned down a heartwarming note and called Aamir ‘our pride’. “Thank you for the wonderful evening, beautiful hospitality, love,laughter,music, what a beautiful n memorable get together it was, thank you #Aamirkhan bhai 🙏 you r our pride," he wrote and dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, during the Carry On Jatta 3 launch event, teased Kapil for not inviting the superstar on his show. “I have been doing lesser work and spending time with my family so every evening, I enjoy watching something that has comedy in it. Every night, I watch something before sleeping and in the last few months, I have been watching Kapil’s show. I have become such a big fan of him. You would have noticed that I was having the biggest smile when he walked on stage," Aamir said.

“He has made so many of my evening colourful, I have laughed a lot. I called him a few weeks ago and told him, ‘Thank you so much, you entertain people so much, it is such a big task, to cheer people up.’ So I am so happy to see you here and I’m one of your biggest fans, Kapil," the actor added.

Meanwhile, reports claiming The Kapil Sharma Show will go off-air soon have been making headlines for a long time now. While nothing has been officially announced as of now, a new report by Pinkvilla recently claimed that the comedian is likely to shoot the last episode of his show in mid-June. Reportedly, Kapil will be going on a US tour with his team and his show will go off-air. However, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year.