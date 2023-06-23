Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Others Wrap Up Last Episode of TKSS; Check Photos

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to go off-air. The team shot the last episode of the ongoing season on Thursday (June 22). Sumona Chakravarti, who plays the role of Bindu in TKSS, took to her Instagram handle last night and shared pictures from the last of shoot. “It’s a wrap," she wrote along with a photo that featured Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and other crew members of the show.

“The real team responsible for our success. Our creatives and writers. Thank you all," Sumona added to the caption.

In another picture that the actress shared, she was seen reading the script. “The last script of the season," she wrote.

Kiku Sharda also dropped a selfie from the sets which in which he was seen flaunting his million-dollar smile with Sumona and Krushna.

On Thursday, Kapil Sharma also dropped ‘last photo’ of his show’s ongoing season. In the pictures, Kapil was seen sharing a hearty laugh with Archana Puran Singh. In the caption, the comedian penned down a sweet note and mentioned that he will miss Archana after the show ends. “last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam love you so much ❤️," he wrote.

The Kapil Sharma Show will is likely to air its last episode either on July 2 or on July 9. Reportedly, Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel will be gracing the show during its last weekend. They will be followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager.

The Kapil Sharma Show will return with a new season later this year. However, meanwhile, its time slot (weekend, 9:30 pm) will then be occupied by India’s Got Talent. Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah will return as the judges of the show whereas Arjun Bijlani will host it.