Kapil Sharma Leaves Pooja Bedi In Splits, Asks If Boys Were Intimidated By 'Papa' Kabir Bedi: Watch

Kabir Bedi will be gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will also be joined by his daughter Pooja Bedi and granddaughter, Alaya F. The recent promo of the comedy show shares a glimpse of Kapil’s fun conversation with the Khoon Bhari Maang actor.

“Aap par itni ladkiya marti hai, to wo zyada aapki English se impress hoti hai ya aapki physique pe? (So many girls are your fans. Do they love your English or physique)?” Kapil asks. To this, Kabir replies, “Jo bhi mere saath hua, hua. Zyada ladkiya aap pe marti hai Kapil (More girls are fan of yours, Kapil).” While Kapil was left blushing, everyone else laughed out loud on Kabir’s response.

Following this, Kapil jokes about Kabir Bedi’s negative roles and asks Pooja if boys were intimidated and scared from asking her for a date during college days because of her father. To this, the actress says, “Papa ko dekh ke, unki height, personality to dekh ke unki himmat hi nahi hui. They did not even approach me in that manner (After seeing papa’s height and personality, no one even dared to ask me out).” Kapil further jokes about this and leaves everyone in splits as he asks “Toh aapko iss baat ka dukh hai? (So you are upset about this).”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the ongoing season of The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off-air in the month of June. It is being said that the show will take a ‘seasonal break’ before coming back with a fresh season. However, there has been no clarity on the same as of now. Addressing the same, Kapil recently told ETimes, “It is not finalised yet. We have to go to the USA for our live in tour in July and we will see what to do around that time. Having said that, even that’s too far.”