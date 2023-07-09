Kapil Sharma Makes Fun Of Sunny Deol Donning Tara Singh Get Up Everywhere; Actor Has This Answer; Watch

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will be soon gracing the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show as part of their promotional activity for Gadar 2. The actors were seen having fun at the show. Makers have shared a promo video in which Kapil Sharma is seen teasing Sunny Deol for going in Tara Singh get up everywhere.

In the video, Kapil is seen introducing Sunny Deol and asking him, “Hum kuch dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi main aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho.” (I have been noticing that Sunny is going everywhere in Tara Singh’s get-up. So, Archana was asking if you rode a truck to the show).” On this the actor also jokingly replied, “Maine socha inko bhi sath le jana hai toh truck hi…”. Hearing this all started laughing.

In the same video, he is seen recalling his childhood memory. Kapil said, “Ameesha jab aap Amritsar mein shoot kar thi, aap aur Amrish Puri saab khade the. Maine halka sa tap kiya Amrish Puri ke kandhe pe, unhone peeche ghum ke dekha, (in Puri’s heavy baritone) ‘Arey kaun hai.’ Maine haath jodh liye." Ameesha asks him if he would have done the same with her, what would be the consequences, “Yehi tap aap mujhe karte toh kya hota?" Kapil instantly replied, “Nahi itni himakat karne ki himaat nahi thi."

Gadar 2: The Katha Continues is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Bollywood, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The film was set up in post-partition India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh.