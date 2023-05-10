When Kapil Sharma Opened Up on His Fight With Sunil Grover: 'Mera Jhagda Hua Hi Nahi Tha...'

Sunil Grover, who became a household name after playing his popular fictional characters Gutthi and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, shocked everyone when he quit TKSS in 2018 after his major fallout with Kapil Sharma. The two actor-comedians had a fallout in a flight when they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia.

At the trailer launch of ‘Firangi’ in 2017, Kapil Sharma had spoken at length about his fight with Sunil. Kapil Sharma confessed that he was going through a lot of pressure because of the show that was happening in Australia, and a death of a fellow artist from Firangi doubled his stress.

“I never fought with Sunil, I love working with the best people in the industry. When I had started working on Comedy Circus I had asked the makers to get Sunil on board whom I had met on Hass Baliye. When you work with the best people, you learn a lot,” Kapil was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

“Now let me tell you in detail about what happened. When we were going to Australia, just a couple of days before that an artiste passed away from our film. I had a scene with him the next morning, and I missed him terribly. I became very nervous and negative then. Our shoot was also delaying a lot in Punjab because of heavy winter and fog. All these things and a fight between two of our members at the show in Australia made me more angry. I wanted to cancel the show because I just couldn’t take so much pressure. Chandan had checked out of the hotel and I couldn’t find him until an hour before our flight back to India," Kapil continued.

“Sunil was quite worried seeing me in that state. Sunil and I know each other from the last nine years, and have worked together from the last five years. I don’t have any complaints for Sunil, but if I were Sunil, I would have tried to understand what is going wrong with a friend as he had not seen me like this in the last five years. But I have no complaints, he is a great performer, and a greater friend," Kapil added.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma was last seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato. On the other hand, Sunil Grover will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, which is being directed by Atlee. The much-awaited film also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles.

