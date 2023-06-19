Kapil Sharma Hugs Ranveer, Poses With Deepika Padukone, Dharmendra At Karan Deol's Reception; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya in Mumbai on June 18. The couple hosted a reception in the evening for Bollywood friends. The function was a star-studded event as Kapil Sharma along with his wife Ginni Chatrath, Deepika Padukone with Ranveer Singh were seen marking their attendance. Videos and pictures are seen making rounds on the internet and making fans go gaga. Well, one such video is going viral in which Kapil is seen posing with power couple Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and veteran actor Dharmendra.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, we can see Kapil seated with Ranveer and Deepika and enjoying Sonu Nigam’s live song performance. Other guests are also seen enjoying the evening. In the same video, he is also seen posing with veteran actor Dharmendra. As soon as the video surfaced, fans were seen commenting. One of the fans wrote, “Ranveer looks so good. Man can pull off simple as well as crazy looks.” Another wrote, “They look so good together.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In another video, Ranveer and Deepika can be seen entering the reception hall at Taj Lands End. Ranveer guides Deepika as they walk in together. Ranveer can be seen sporting a white sherwani and pants with a matching stole and sunglasses, while Deepika looks stunning in a black anarkali. The couple greeted guests and also enjoyed a live performance during the reception. Ranveer had earlier attended Karan’s sangeet ceremony without Deepika. During the event, he hugged Karan and even lifted him up on stage.

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram to share the official photos from the wedding. Sharing the wedding pictures, he wrote, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” In the first photo, one can see Drisha keeping her hand on Karan’s shoulder as they partakein on the wedding rituals. As soon as he shared the pictures, fans congratulated the couple. Ranveer Singh also dropped heart emojis in the comment section.