Sumona Chakravarti Raises Heat As She Takes Sunbath in Backless Bikini; Check Out Her Sexy Photo
1-MIN READ

Sumona Chakravarti Raises Heat As She Takes Sunbath in Backless Bikini; Check Out Her Sexy Photo

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 10:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Sumona Chakravarti sets the internet on fire with her latest bikini photo.



The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti stuns fans with racy sunbathing photo on her Instagram account.

Sumona Chakravarti has set the Instagram on fire with her latest racy snap. The actress, who is known for playing Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife on The Kapil Sharma Show, is seen enjoying sunbathing in her new photo.

Sumona is quite popular on social media and keeps her fans updated with her professional as well as personal life. In her latest post, Sumona revealed that she spent her weekend swimming in the ocean and sunbathing on the beach. In the photo, Sumon is looking smoking hot in a white backless bikini. She teams up the two piece with a big hat.

Last month, Sumona penned a heartfelt note for her pet dog Bubbles who passed away on February 7. Sharing the tragic news with her fans, The Kapil Sharma Show fame wrote, “After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening 7th Feb’23 at 7 pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven."

Sumona revealed that her dog was ‘fighting with all her might’ for “the last 4 days before losing the battle of life." An excerpt from her heartfelt caption read, “In a span of 2 years I have lost both my babies. Is there a term for a parent who loses their child? We have orphans, widows, and widowers, but nothing for a parent. No words to describe it at all?”

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti has been working with comedian Kapil Sharma for nearly a decade. They featured together in ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and can be currently seen in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

March 21, 2023
last updated:March 21, 2023, 10:57 IST
