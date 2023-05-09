CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Kapil Sharma Seems 'Uncomfortable' on Shehnaaz Gill Show, Tells Her 'Koi Dhang Ki Baat...'; Watch
Kapil Sharma Seems 'Uncomfortable' on Shehnaaz Gill Show, Tells Her 'Koi Dhang Ki Baat...'; Watch

Curated By: Shreyanka Mazumdar

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Kapil Sharma appeared on Shehnaaz Gill's show to promote his film.

A video from Shehnaaz's talk show has caught the attention of netizens who have gone on to say that her child-like antics are repetitive and off-putting.

Shehnaaz Gill’s talk show Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz has hosted quite a few celebrities by now, who have made appearances on the show to promote their films and web series. Not long ago, Shehnaaz hosted comedian Kapil Sharma on her show to promote his film Zwigato co-starring Shahana Goswami and a clip, in which Kapil looks visibly ‘uncomfortable’, is now going viral on the internet.

During the shoot, Kapil noticed the show’s branding on a mug and complimented Shehnaaz, saying, “Branding achhi hai apki (Your show’s branding looks good)." Shehnaaz acknowledged his compliment and joked that her show might gradually turn into something like Kapil’s hit talk show, “The Kapil Sharma Show." “Dheere dheere kya pata Kapil Sharma jaise ban jaye show," she said. To this, Kapil said that Shehnaaz’s show is unique, enjoyable and he finds it entertaining to listen to her.

The actress, however, pestered that she be taken seriously when she says her show might be as successful as Kapil’s show. “Yaar, maine agar apne aap ko agar kuch kaha hain, th usse lo na (Please acknowledge what I’m saying)." To this, Kapil said, “Achha saare show mein hum pagalon jaisi baatein karenge ya kuch dhang ki baat bhi karenge? (Will we always fool around like this on shows or will we ever talk sense?)."

This has caught the attention of netizens who have gone on to say that Shehnaaz’s child-like antics are repetitive and off-putting. “She definitely has a regular voice right? Can’t imagine a character being dumb/childlike all the time," wrote one user on Reddit. Another added that Kapil didn’t quite enjoy his stint on her show. “He looks so uncomfortable," the user wrote. Many commended Kapil for calling her out subtly. “Lol finally someone put their foot down!! I can see Kapil is trying to be taken seriously as an actor and demanded respect. She’s cringey man," commented a user.

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame and became a household name due to her child-like antics and bubbly personality on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, making her one of the most popular contestants on the show.

