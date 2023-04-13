Kapil Sharma Set to Join Kareena Kapoor, Tabu And Kriti Sanon in The Crew

Rhea Kapoor’s ambitious project The Crew has got a new cast addition. The filming of the movie has already commenced. Kriti Sanon began shooting for the movie last month, whereas Kareena Kapoor has just recently joined the team. The trio, including Tabu, will reportedly start filming their scenes together this week. Additionally, they are expected to go abroad for an essential shoot of film.

While Kareena, Tabu and Kriti play the lead role, it appears comedian Kapil Sharma will join them. According to a source close to Pinkvilla, Kapil Sharma will join the cast of The Crew. “Kapil has an amazing role in The Crew, and the team is extremely excited to have him onboard. In fact, his role will be a pleasant surprise for the audience. He will start filming for it soon," the report stated.

Earlier to mark the beginning of the project, filmmaker Rhea Kapoor shared a picture on the first day of shooting. The picture shows the movie’s title on the clapboard, along with flowers and a Diya in the surrounding area. In addition, she shared a sweet message expressing her appreciation, mentioning that the shooting commenced on the birthday of her mother, Sunita Kapoor.

The film is being produced by the accomplished pair of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who have reunited to present a combination of drama and comedy for the viewers. In a prior interview with Pinkvilla, Ektaa shared her thoughts on the project, acknowledging the distinct charm that Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti bring to the screen. She also highlighted their acting abilities and captivating charisma, which have earned them the status of leading ladies in their respective eras of Bollywood. She expressed that they couldn’t have selected anyone more suitable than these three individuals to portray the main characters in The Crew.

Apart from Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti, actor Diljit Dosanjh has been cast as the male lead in the upcoming film. The Crew is a comedy movie that revolves around the struggling airline industry and follows the lives of three women as they strive for success. However, their journeys lead them into unexpected situations, and they become embroiled in a web of deceit. Rajesh Krishnan is looking after the direction of the movie, while it is co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma was last seen in Nandita Das’ much-acclaimed film Zwigato alongside Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya and Zishan Ali in crucial roles. The film garnered heaps of praise from the audience and critics for its storyline and acting skills. Apart from this, Kapil has also starred in several films including Tubelight, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Firangi and many more.

