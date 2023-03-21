From Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli, and Virat Kohli among others; there is hardly any big star who has not graced Kapil Sharma’s comedy show so far. Running successfully for almost a decade now, the show welcomes celebrities from across spectrums each week. Being on good terms with almost all actors, in a recent interview, Kapil shared what happened when he was shooting with Shah Rukh Khan.

Kapil explained how King Khan makes everyone feel ‘very comfortable’ in his first meeting only. The comedian also recalled how SRK introduced him to Deepika, which left him in complete awe.

“There’s something about Shah Rukh Khan. He is such a big star and he also knows that somebody will get nervous in front of him. Therefore, he makes everyone feel very comfortable in his first meeting only. When he attended my show, he called me to his van. Deepika was also there. He said, ‘Deepika you know him? Isne Devdas ka spoof kiya tha. Main iska fan hoon’. Shah Rukh Khan was saying this. This made me feel relaxed," Kapil told Zakir Khan.

Kapil further described Shah Rukh Khan as a ‘lovely’ person and added, “He was there on our sets for six hours. We had a lot of fun. People who have watched him on-screen love him but for people who meet him even for once, it is difficult to get SRK out of their hearts then. He is such a lovely person."

During his interaction, Kapil also recalled what happened when Amitabh Bachchan graced his show for the first time. He mentioned how he could not sit for the entire shoot. “I remember when Bachchan sabah (Amitabh Bachchan) graced my show for the first time, I could not even sit for a moment. I was standing for the entire show. I did not even think about it. Somebody asked me that sit. It was a wonderful episode," Kapil shared.

