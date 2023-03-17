Kapil Sharma Show: Kiku Sharda Teases MC Stan and His Rap Style, Bigg Boss 16 Winner Reacts

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows on national television. In an upcoming episode of the show YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, actress and influencer Dolly Singh, comedian Harsh Gujral and rapper Mc Stan will be seen interacting with the host Kapil Sharma and other comedians. Sony TV’s official Instagram page shared the promo clip of the same.

In the latest promo, Kapil can be seen poking fun at Youtuber Bhuvam Bam’s by asking him, “Ek bat batao Bhuvan apke naam ke k aage Bam pehle hi lagta tha ya shuru shuru mein jo Youtube content banaya usko dekh ke laga ki shayad ‘Bam’ ki zaruat padh sakti hai?."

Bhuvan then replied, “I have lived my whole life with this joke. Mere class ke bacche mujhe Zandu Balm kehte the. To mere bade bhai ne bola ek bar bas bol dena koi kuch nahi kahega. School gaya aur kisi ne bola aur Zandu Balm to maine kaha to lag jau".

Next, comedian Kiku Sharma was seen pulling Bigg Boss 16 winner and rapper MC Stan by saying that he has also learned wrapping for almost 5 years and 2 months. He then imitates Stan’s signature step saying he has learned that too. The audience along with MC Stan then breaks into laughter.

MC Stan is currently making headlines after his Bigg Boss 16 win. The 23-year-old rapper spent more than 130 days in the house and won the grand finale by defeating Priyanka Chahar, Shiv Thakare, Shalin Bhanot, and Archana Gautam. Stan took home the glittering, diamond-studded Bigg Boss trophy, as well as a brand new car and over Rs 31 lakh prize money.

Meanwhile, comedian Harsh Gujral is also seen narrating a fun anecdote from his travel days. Over the seasons, The Kapil Sharma show has been attended by many well-known personalities from all fields. Right from entertainment, and sports to politics, Kapil has hosted several celebrities. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapil Sharma recently starred in Nandita Das’s Zwigato which has been earning rave reviews from fans and critics.

