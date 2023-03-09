Kapil Sharma Show: Zwigato Actor Takes Jibe At Rajiv Thakur for Playing Host, Says 'Chain Kheechne Wala...'

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature host Kapil Sharma as a guest. Yes, you heard it right. For a change, Kapil will sit on the other end of the table, while his friend and comedian Rajiv Thakur takes on the mantle from him. Kapil along with actress Shahana Goswami and director Nandita Das will be seen promoting their upcoming movie, Zwigato. The channel has shared the promo of the upcoming episode on Instagram.

The video opens with Rajiv Thakur welcoming the guests on the show but Kapil didn’t miss a beat to remind him that he (Kapil Sharma) is the real host. “Aapko kaisa lag raha hai humare show par aake (how are you feeling after coming to our show)?” Rajiv asks. To which, Kapil replies “humara kya hota hai” leaving the audience in splits. The co-stars also made full use of the opportunity to roast Rajiv Thakur. Later he comments on a chain that Rajiv is seen wearing and says, " Chain dekho kese pehni hui hai, chaine kheechne wala aadmi…’ (Look how he has worn the chain, a person who steals chains is wearing one.)

During an interaction, Rajiv asked Shahana about her special appearances in many popular Bollywood movies, adding whether it was because of her friendship with the actors or does she clear the audition. “Shahana ma’am jaise aapne ek film kari thi Heroine usmai aapne Kareena Kapoor ki dost ka role kiya tha, Ra One mai Shah Rukh Khan ki dost thi toh in filmo ke liye audition dena hota hai ya dosti se kaam chal jata hai. (First you played Kareena Kapoor’s best friend in Heroine, then Shah Rukh Khan’s friend in Ra One so do you have to clear auditions for such films or friendship is enough,” the comedian asked.

Giving a befitting and hilarious reply, Shahana said, “Yeh filmein hai, filmo mai koi dosti nhi chalti. Yek Kapil Sharma ka show nhi hai jaha sare doston ko daal diya hai inhone (In films, friendships don’t work. This is not Kapil Sharma where he has put all his friends.”

The fun-filled promo also featured Gudiya aka Kiku Sharda who urges a bunch of extra-artists to promote and watch Kapil’s film every time of the day. However, when a cast member said that he would watch Zwigato at 2 am at night, Gudiya slaps him and says, “2 am ko Teri maa theatre kholegi kya. (Will your mother open the theatre at 2 am)”

Watch the full promo here:

Zwigato, which features Kapil Sharma as a food delivery agent, will release in theatres on March 17.

