Kapil Sharma Takes Dig at Sara Ali Khan Over Her Poor Joke, Says 'Film Ka Kaam Aapka...'

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will be sharing screen space in an upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The lead actors will be soon gracing the comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. Promo videos are going viral on social media. In one such video, Kapil Sharma is seen taking a playful dig at Sara Ali Khan.

In the promo video, we can see Kapil Sharma couldn’t resist teasing Sara over a joke that failed to impress. The comical exchange between the two has sparked laughter among audiences. During a recent appearance on Kapil Sharma’s popular television show, the comedian commented on Sara Ali Khan’s one of the looks at Cannes. He said, “Sara maine aapka photographs dekha aap Cannes film festival mein gaye the na, itna lamba sa gown, photo mein IIFA ke stairs pe chadhe.” On this she said, “Vicky ke naam ke gown pehne the, yeh lamba hain a. Joke nai samjhe.” Confused Kapil said, “Chalo koi nai aapka filmo mein kaam toh theek chal hi raha hai.”

The humorous exchange between the two stars became a viral sensation, igniting laughter and amusement across digital platforms.

In another promo video, we can see Sara and Vicky romancing on the song Tu Hi Re from their film. Both are performing well when suddenly Vicky, who is playing the role of Kapil in the film, tries to kiss cow instead of Sara. This made the actress angry and she kicks him on the back. She then left with another groom. The small act will surely leave you in splits.

Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.