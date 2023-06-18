Kapil Sharma To Shoot Last Episode of His Comedy Show Before July 8; Deets Inside

It is no secret that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air soon. On Sunday, the actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle and dropped a poster which mentioned details of his upcoming US tour. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in US on July 8. This means that he will wrap-up shooting for his popular The Kapil Sharma Show before that.

Earlier this month, Krushna Abhishek revealed that he won’t be accompanying Kapil for the US tour. “There is no issue. I have other commitments will be going later on the tour,” Krushna told E-Times.

In May this year, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that the last episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be on air till the beginning of July. The entertainment portal also claimed that the show is likely to return with a new season either in October or in November this year. However, the comedian has not issued any official statement regarding the same as of now.

This is not the first time that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Earlier also, the show went off-air but returned with a new season in September 2022. “What I am today, I owe it completely to my audience who have continued to support me in all my endeavours these years. I have always enjoyed making my viewers laugh and during the period that I was away, it gave me a lot of time to introspect on what new things I can bring this time around for them," the comedian had said.

Besides Kapil, his comedy show also stars Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are also part of the ongoing season. Recently, Krushna Abhishek also returned to the show as his popular character ‘Sapna’.