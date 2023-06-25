Kapil Sharma's Daughter Anayra Pulls Brother Trishaan Close As They Pose For Paps, Video Goes Viral

Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra is already a pro at handling attention! While we’ve already seen her walk the ramp with Kapil a few weeks ago, she revealed she knows how to handle the paparazzi as well. On Saturday, Anayra was out with her little brother Tishaan. They were attending a birthday party when the paparazzi spotted them and asked them to pose. Anayra not only ensured to pose well but also dragged Trishaan close to get a good picture with him.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Kapil Sharma’s adorable daughter was seen wearing a white tee along with a pair of pink pants. Whereas, Trishaan was seen wearing a white tee and a pair of blue pants. While Trishaan appeared to be a little shy, Anayra wrapped her arm around Trishaan and posed with him. She even waved as the cameraman, bringing a smile on everyone’s face.

A few social media users took to the comments section and pointed out that while she resembles Kapil’s wife Ginni, she has the charm of her comedian father. “The older one definitely has daddy’s charisma!" a social media user wrote. “Ladki bilkul Ginni pe par nature Kapil pe," a second user wrote, referring to Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma tied the knot with Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on 12 December 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Anayra Sharma in December 2019. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy in 2021 and named him Trishaan Sharma.

Meanwhile, the children were attending Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali’s foster son Rajveer’s birthday party. Photos from the party revealed that the kids and their parents had a ball together. A video of Tara Bhanushali interacting with the paparazzi at the party also went viral last evening.