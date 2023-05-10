Karan Deol And Fiancé Drisha Acharya Papped Amid Wedding Rumours; See Pic

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is in the news following his marriage rumours with Drisha Acharya. The reports claim that the couple got engaged a few months ago in an intimate ceremony but there is no confirmation. Amid this, the two were spotted in the city today.

In the pictures, shared on Yogen Shah’s Instagram, Karan and Drisha can be seen walking on the pavement. They were twinning in black colour. Karan looked cool in a printed black colour tee and paired it with grey shorts. While Drisha opted for ripped blue jeans and a black T-shirt. She also wore matching black sunglasses and a slip-on.

As reported, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding will take place between June 16-18. The actor has been dating Drisha for a long time. She is reportedly the great-granddaughter of acclaimed filmmaker Bimal Roy, and is based in Dubai. The duo will reportedly tie the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

On the work front, Karan Deol made his Bollywood film debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. He was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside Uncle Abhay Deol and actress Anya Singh in the film. He will next be seen in Apne 2 with grandad Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

Sunny Deol penned a long note on Karan’s 32th birthday. He wrote: “As a director, I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!”