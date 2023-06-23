CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Karan Deol and Wife Drisha Acharya Look Royal, Share Intimate Moment In Wedding Reception Photos
Karan Deol and Wife Drisha Acharya Look Royal, Share Intimate Moment In Wedding Reception Photos

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 16:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18. Later, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

Days after Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya, he took to his Instagram handle on Friday to share some love-filled pictures from their wedding reception. In the photos, Karan can be seen holding his wife close as they posed for the cameras.

While Karan looked absolutely charming in a black tuxedo, Drisha sported a beige gown and looked prettiest as always. The pictures speak of the love that the two share. In the caption of his post, Karan thanked Drisha for being his ‘better half’ and wrote, “Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together ❤️ Thanks for entering my life as my better half!"

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18. Hours after getting married too, Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, he was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” he wrote.

Later, Karan dropped another set of pictures in which his grandfather Dharmendra, parents Sunny and Pooja among others were seen showering love and blessings on the newlywed couple.

Later, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, singer Shaan and Prem Chopra among others.

Karan, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.

