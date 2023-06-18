Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple Is Now Married; First Photo Out; Dharmendra Dances His Heart Out

Live now
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya wedding LIVE updates: Karan Deol, son of actor Sunny Deol, and his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya tied the knot in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai today. Karan Deol was clicked arriving at the wedding venue on a horse, along with Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol.
For his wedding, Karan was dressed in an ivory white kurta and turban. While Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. Sunny Deol opted for a white kurta and pyjama paired with a long green sherwani. Sunny Deol's brothers Bobby and Abhay Deol were pictured in kurtas.
A video of Karan Deol and his bride Drisha Acharya has surfaced online in which the two can be seen taking wedding vows. Watch:
Here are more photos of newlywed couple Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
Veteran actor Dharmendra dances at his grandson Karan Deol’s wedding procession in Mumbai.
#WATCH | Veteran actor Dharmendra dances at his grandson Karan Deol's wedding procession, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/619CC3qmja
— ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2023
Drisha Acharya’s bridal entry has surfaced on social media. Drisha looks stunning in a red bridal lehenga as she arrives at the mandap.
Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol dance at Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding.
Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime ladylove Drisha Acharya today. Check out their first photo as the newlyweds:
Meanwhile, Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. Dharmendra and Karan danced to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan’s sangeet. While Sunny performed on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol.
Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and danced with him. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony.
Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.