Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding LIVE Updates: Couple Is Now Married; First Photo Out; Dharmendra Dances His Heart Out

Meanwhile, Dharmendra had everyone hooting and cheering for him as he took the centre stage to groove with Karan Deol at his sangeet. The veteran actor made his way to his grandson’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night and had all eyes on him as he made his way to the stage. Dharmendra and Karan danced to the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana. Not just Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also danced to their hit songs at Karan’s sangeet. While Sunny performed on ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke,’ Bobby danced to his romantic song Humko Sirf Tumse Pyaar Hai with his wife Tanya Deol.

Ranveer Singh, who co-stars with Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also attended the Sangeet ceremony and danced with him. The wedding festivities kicked off earlier this week on Monday with the Roka ceremony.

Karan Deol got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya a couple of months ago in a private ceremony after dating her for a long time. Karan, the older child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.