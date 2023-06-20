Karan Deol Posts Rare Family Pics From Wedding, Mother Pooja Makes Appearance

Karan Deol recently tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. Days after they took the wedding vows, Karan took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday and dropped unseen family photos from his special day. In the clicks, Karan’s grandfather Dharmendra, parents Sunny and Pooja among others were seen showering love and blessings on the newlywed couple.

The first photo featured Dharmendra blessing Karan and Disha. In the second photo, the couple was joined by Karan’s parents Sunny and Pooja. One of the clicks also featured Bobby Deol with his wife Tania Deol and son Aryaman Deol. Karan’s brother Rajveer can also be spotted. Abhay Deol also joined ladkewale in one of the photos.

“Grateful for the abundant blessings and the support of our cherished family, with hearts overflowing, we express gratitude and gratefulness," Karan wrote in the caption of his post along with a red heart and a folded hands emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18. Hours after getting married too, Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, he was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” he had written.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Later, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, singer Shaan and Prem Chopra among others.

Karan, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.