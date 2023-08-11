Karan Deol Sends Wishes To Dad Sunny Deol For A ‘Remarkable Release’ Gadar 2; Check Photo

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has released today. The film was in the news ever since it was announced. Fans were eagerly awaiting its release. However, wishes from all corners are coming in for the film. Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol also wished his father the release of the sequel Gadar 2. He took to his social media and shared a heartwarming photo.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “As the world eagerly awaits #Gadar2, I’m filled with excitement and pride for you Your hard work and dedication are unmatched. Here’s to a remarkable release Papa! #Gadar2 releasing in cinemas near you tomorrow, book your tickets now!” In the photo, Karan can be seen sitting on his father’s lap. Both are dressed in warm sweatshirts and caps. Sunny Deol also reacted to the photo and wrote, “Love you my son.” Bobby Deol dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

The film has already sold a staggering 20 lakh tickets during the advance booking phase. This was shared by director Anil Sharma. He called it unprecedented. Taking to his Twitter handle, Anil Sharma wrote, “Ishwar ki Aseem kripa .. #gadar2 par .. 20 lakh tickets sold in advance.”

Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that Sunny Deol and team Gadar 2 are set to host a special screening for Droupadi Murmu, the honorable President of India. The cast and crew members are planning to host the private screening for the President on the upcoming Sunday (August 13, 2023), in New Delhi. Interestingly, it was the President’s office that requested a special screening of the highly anticipated film. The exciting update was officially confirmed by the officials of the production banner Zee Studios, in an exclusive chat with the portal.

The makers also organized a special screening for the Indian Army. A source close to Bollywood Hungama mentions, “The first screening of the movie received a thunderous response from them, and even better than Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. As they left the screening, they chanted ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ on their way out last night. The response from the crowd was super energetic and positive.”