Karan Deol To Marry Bimal Roy’s Great Grand Daughter Drisha Acharya: Report

Just a few days ago, it was reported that Sunny Deol’s son and actor Karan Deol will be marrying his long-time boyfriend in June. While fans wondered who that lucky girl was, buzz is that she is none other than Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya.

Reportedly, Karan’s partner is from Dubai and works as a manager at a travel agency. While several reports claimed that the girl’s name is Drisha Roy, a new report stated that her real name is Drisha Acharya, and she is the great-granddaughter of renowned filmmaker Bimal Roy. Drisha is thee daughter of Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Reportedly, Karan and Drisha have been childhood sweethearts and an engagement did take place. Drisha is currently in Mumbai and the couple are planning to make a public announcement soon. An official confirmation on the same is awaited from the families. Reportedly, an engagement ceremony has already taken place.

On Karan’s 32nd birthday last year, dad Sunny Deol recalled the time he directed him in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass and lauded his son for his “hard work.” He wrote: “As a director, I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!”

Karan Deol made his Bollywood film debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the movie failed to perform great at the box office, the audience loved him onscreen. He was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside uncle Abhay Deol and actress Anya Singh in the film. He will next be seen in Apne 2 with grandad Dharmendra, father Sunny and uncle Bobby Deol.

