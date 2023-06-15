Dulha Karan Deol Looks Dapper In Yellow at His Haldi Ceremony, Can You Spot His Mehendi?

Karan Deol was spotted making his way to his haldi ceremony on Thursday night. The actor, who is Sunny Deol’s son, is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya this weekend. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, Karan was spotted with his family heading to participate in his Haldi ceremony. While the actor was looked like the perfect Punjabi groom dressed in yellow, we noticed he also got a small mehendi art designed on his palm.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Karan was seen seated in the passenger seat of his car and on a call. He smiled and waved for the cameras in between the conversation. If you look closely on his left palm, you’d spot a small design drawn with mehendi. Watch the video below:

As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.

Earlier in the day, Sunny was spotted greeting the media amid the mehendi ceremony. The acor, who was seen making an appearance sans Karan, was spotted showing off his unique mehendi to the cameras before he returned to the ceremony. Sunny and the family also sentward ladoos for the media gathered outside the mehendi ceremony venue.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a longterm relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with uncle Abhay Deol in 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.