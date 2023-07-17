Karan Asks Abhishek About Salman Khan In Front of Aishwarya Rai In Viral Video: 'Stop Working...'

An old video of Karan Johar asking Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan about his actor-wife, Aishwarya Rai’s ex Salman Khan, is going viral on Reddit. The video is from the third season of Karan’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan, in which Aishwarya had appeared with Abhishek, three years after their marriage. This particular episode was aired on TV in 2010.

In the video, Karan Johar asks Abhishek to react in “one word to the following names," before taking Salman Khan’s name. “Stop working out," Abhishek responds to Karan’s question, adding that the reason behind this suggestion is that Salman is “known for taking off a shirt when I think he’s much more than that."

The video has been garnering a lot of attention from many people, with netizens criticising Karan for unnecessarily mentioning Salman in front of Aishwarya considering their highly-publicised breakup.

Before this, Aishwarya had appeared on KWK with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Aishwarya has always been vocal about her professional as well as her personal life. Be it her much-talked about split with Salman Khan or her shocking removal from Chalte Chalte, Aishwarya never shied away from speaking out about the most controversial moments of her life.

In that episode, Aishwarya had also spoken out about being “a survivor." During a rapid fire segment, when Karan Johar asked Aishwarya about what kind of man she’d like to marry, she replied: “You guys will know when it happens. I can’t think of what prototypes. Considering the kind of experiences I have had, I’d like to take life as it comes." He further asked Aishwarya about one person that comes to her mind when he says, ‘a survivor.’ “Me," Aishwarya quickly responded. “You’re a survivor?" Karan asked the actress. “Oh yeah, and everyone knows that!" However, she refrained from divulging the detail.