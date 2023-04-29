Karan Johar Asks Aishwarya Rai About Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi in Viral Video; She Says ‘Next…’

Aishwarya Rai chose to skip a question about Salman Khan but praise Vivek Oberoi in a video that is going viral. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 star shares a history with both the actors. While Aishwarya was dating Salman Khan for a while, it was also said that she dated Vivek Oberoi after their break up. In the video now going viral, which is from an episode of one of Koffee With Karan’s earliest season, Karan Johar asked about her views on Salman and Vivek.

“What comes to mind when I say the following names?" Karan asked, posing Shah Rukh Khan’s name first on the list. Aishwarya said, “Shah! Brilliant." Karan then prompted to get her thoughts on Sushmita, to which Aishwarya said, “Media had a lot of fun with this name in my life." When Karan took Salman’s name, Aishwarya said, “Next question."

KJo then asked her about Vivek Oberoi. Aishwarya broke into praises for him. “Wonderful, wonderful friend and truly been there," she said. For the unversed, the episode was a part of the first season of Koffee With Karan and Aishwarya appeared on the show with Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Watch the media here.

Aishwarya first met Salman on the set of the film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. They began dating shortly after and their relationship became the talk of the town. However, they had a controversial breakup in 2002. She then reportedly dated Vivek for a bit, after having met him on the sets of Kyun! Ho Gaya Na… (2004). But the relationship also reportedly ended.

In 2007, Aishwarya married Abhishek Bachchan. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The mother-daughter duo is often spotted together.

On the work front, Aishwarya was seen in the recently released film Ponniyin Selvan 2. Reprising her role as Nandini in the film, Aishwarya was also seen playing a second role in the film. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, also starred Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and more.

