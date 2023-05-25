Karan Johar Birthday: 5 Award-winning Movies by the Multi-faceted Showman

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Renowned for his distinct creative vision and impeccable storytelling prowess, Karan Johar has undeniably made an indelible impact on Bollywood. His emotionally charged narratives and grand cinematic spectacles have captivated audiences, leaving an enduring impression. As the founder of Dharma Productions, he has helmed various blockbuster films. Not only this, he has introduced fresh talent and pushed the boundaries of cinematic excellence. On the special occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at some award-winning movies directed by him:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)