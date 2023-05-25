Karan Johar Birthday: Filmmaker's Iconic Movies With Shah Rukh Khan

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KARAN JOHAR: Throughout the years, filmmaker Karan Johar has collaborated with some of the biggest actors in the Indian film industry. However, one name that effortlessly springs to mind when we reflect upon his illustrious career is none other than the iconic Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar’s narratives played a pivotal role in popularising Shah Rukh’s romantic hero image, and together, they have gifted us with a string of timeless blockbusters that continue to stand unmatched.

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar worked together on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the first time. Karan worked as an assistant director on the film and also acted as one of Shah Rukh’s friends. On the occasion of Karan Johar’s birthday, let’s take a look at their exemplary collaborations–