Karan Johar Calls Instagram A 'Toxic Lover' In Crpytic Post, Asks 'Can You Break Up?'

Karan Johar believes Instagram is a toxic lover in a deleted social media post. The filmmaker recently took to his stories to make the comparison. He thinks that social media can be like a “negative partner" who constantly monitors your online activities, requires your constant focus, and affects your mental state.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hain director said, “Instagram is a toxic lover… Who stalks you, demands your attention, messes with your head and gives you nothing but complexes… about your fitness, fashion and food. Can you break up? Do you have it in you? Is there no one you can have an affair on the side with? Don’t say Twitter!

That’s not a lover that’s a hater.”

Karan Johar also shared some cryptic messages on Instagram the day after the Dior fashion show in Mumbai. Karan expressed his appreciation for multiple outfits worn at the event that happened the previous night, but he didn't want to specifically mention any particular person's clothing choice. Interestingly, he wrote the word “nepotism" in capital letters while sharing his thoughts. “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning thEm is Perhaps a nO…", he said and added a hashtag ‘if you know you know.’

In another post, the director implied that some celebrities were holding “press conferences" at the airport. He went on to suggest that soon the airport might become a platform for launching movie trailers. However, he didn't mention anyone's name or pointed out anyone's appearance. The director wrote, “The airport is a runway, it’s also a press conference, next it may be a trailer launch venue. I subscribe to it all, no complaints, but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently preparing for the release of his next movie as a director, which is called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead actors. Additionally, it features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in significant roles. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres in July this year. He will also be producing Sharan Sharma’s directorial film Mr & Mrs Mahi. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee in lead roles. The story is reported to revolve around the life of cricketer and former team India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

