Karan Johar Calls Mom Hiroo His 'Rock', Shares Unseen Pics of Hers With Roohi, Yash on Mother's Day

Karan Johar on Sunday joined other celebrities and wished his mother Hiroo Happy Mother’s Day. The filmmaker shared a series of unseen pictures of his kids, Roohi and Yash, with their grandmother on Instagram.

In the first picture, Hiroo can be seen holding small Roohi and Yash in her arms. In the second and third pictures, she can be seen holding them separately. And in others, all four can be seen posing for the camera. In the caption, Karan Johar referred to his mother as his “rock" and expressed his gratitude for her love and support. He wrote, " Roohi , Yash and I are blessed to have you as our Rock , our pillar, our conscience and our heartbeat…. Love you mama to the moon and back #happymothersday.”

Take a look at the post here:

Vaani Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shweta Bachchan and others also dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal also shared a picture with his mother to wish her. Kajol also shared a black and white picture with mother Tanuja and wrote, “Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s a never ending job and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life changing details but just to love us the way you do. Becuase that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else..Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible…”

On the work front, Karan will be returning to the direction after a long gap. His next directorial is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film is also slated to release this year. It will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.