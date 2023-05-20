Karan Johar Calls Shah Rukh Khan 'Bhai'; Drops Never-Seen-Before Pic From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Days

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories on Saturday afternoon and dropped a throwback picture from his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days. The film was KJo’s directorial debut and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead.

In the picture that Johar shared, he was seen indulging into a conversation with Shah Rukh as he also held a basketball in one of his hands. Karan referred to SRK as ‘bhai’ shared a hilarious incident. “As if I knew anything about basketball…I kept calling it a ‘goal’ till bhai took over and told me never to set foot on the court!!!" he wrote. Check out Karan Johar’s Instagram story here:

Released in October 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also stars Rani Mukerji and Sana Saeed besides SRK and Kajol. Salman Khan also makes a cameo in the film. The film revolves around a young girl who decides to unite his widowed father with his college love. The film was widely loved by all and is enjoyed by many even today.

However, earlier this year, Karan Johar revealed that it was not east to cast an actress for the role of Tina in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He recalled how several actresses turn down the offer before Rani Mukerji was finalised. “There were some eight heroines who had turned down the offer to play the role of Tina. It was Aditya Chopra who suggested that I should see the trailer of Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat (which starred Rani). And then it was me and the associate director of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Nikhil Advani who went to Rani’s house for a meeting and she said yes to do the film,” the filmmaker said as quoted by E-Times.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently gearing up for his next directorial - Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead and will hit theatres in July this year.