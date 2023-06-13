Karan Johar Cheers For Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda’s The Archies Debut, ‘The Kids Look Incredible’

As Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda gear up for their much-awaited Bollywood debut, Karan Johar took to his social media handle to cheer for them and the entire cast. The filmmaker penned an emotional note recollecting how he held the starkers in his arm and has seen them growing up.

Karan shared a poster from The Archies and wrote, “Go Zo!!!! The kids look incredible !!!!! I can’t believe how the kids grow up so fast !! Have literally held Aggy and @suhanakhan2 in my arms… And to all the supremely talented kids in this special film! This one is going to rule pop culture (red heart emoticons).”

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan too gave a shoutout to the cast. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “For my generation, I just remember how we used to try and get these comics especially the Digest versions on rent to read. Nostalgia….and I hope Big Moose is in the film also!!! Love and all the best to the whole cast.”

Earlier, the cast members were spotted at the airport. Wearing black jackets, Suhana, Agastya and Khushi along with the other cast members donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi. Their jackets had ‘The Archies’ written on the back.

While Suhana wore a black top teamed with black denim, along with the jacket. Khushi on the other hand opted for a black crop top and beige pants. They all flaunted their matching jackets before stepping inside the airport. Have a look :

Earlier yesterday, the makers recently unveiled another fresh poster from the film. Suhana too shared the same on her Instagram handle, and wrote, “Meet the @archiesnetflix gang! 💕 Coming soon, only on @netflix_in #TheArchiesOnNetflix.”

In the photo, Suhana Khan shared her new look as Veronica, while Khushi Kapoor looked cute as Betty Cooper. Agastya Nanda who plays Archie Andrews looked dapper, while Mihir Ahuja looked adorable as Jughead Jones. Vedang Raina who plays Reggie Mantle struck his pose with much-needed elegance. Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Dot who play Dilton Doiley and Midgge Klump looked all things cute in the poster.

Speaking about the teen drama, director Zoya Akhtar had earlier shared, “I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

The Archies will be releasing on Netflix later this year.