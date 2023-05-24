Karan Johar CONFIRMS Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 1st Look To Drop On Birthday, Says 'I Wept...'

Karan Johar has once again left fans enthralled with a mesmerizing video montage, offering a tantalizing glimpse into his highly anticipated film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The video, released on social media, has ignited excitement with the promise of unveiling the film’s first look tomorrow, i.e. May 25 which also marks 25 years of him in the industry.

Known for his penchant for grandeur and captivating storytelling, Karan Johar took to his official social media handle to share a breathtaking video montage. The visually stunning montage showcases snippets of his films right from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, leaving viewers yearning for more. The video montage serves as a prelude to the grand reveal of “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s" first look, scheduled for tomorrow.

He writes, “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director’s chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July.”

Watch the video here:

Dharma Productions shared, “It’s the dawning of a new era of love! After bringing to you stories of pyaar & dosti that still hold a special place in the hearts across the seven seas - it’s now time to hit play on a new season, with a ‘prem kahaani’ that’s been directed by the captain himself, #KaranJohar as he completes 25 years as a filmmaker.”

The film’s title Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani itself piques curiosity and promises a tale of love and romance. While the storyline remains closely guarded, the video suggests a vibrant and captivating narrative that is sure to captivate audiences. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan will also be seen in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani will hit the silver screens on April 28, 2023.