Karan Johar Drops BTS Video Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’s Shooting, Fans React; Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani have been getting a lot of love from the fans. The film is considered a full family entertainer. And to make the fans more excited, Karan Johar has shared a making video of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The video is giving us a glimpse of all the masti and fun everyone had on the set.

He shared the video on all his social media handles. Sharing the same on his Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “All the in-between magic and fun! The making of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - full video out on Youtube! Our film is now in cinemas near you, watch it with your family & friends and revel in the power & magic of love! “ Fans were also seen praising the romantic drama in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Karan johar should continue to direct movies.” Another wrote, “Today I went to watch Rocky and rani and honestly it was one of the most emotionally captivating movies that I have watched!! Thank u so much for giving us such a beautiful film.”

The video opens with Karan Johar sitting on the director’s chair and watching the scenes of the cast. In between different glimpses, scenes of films are shown. Alia Bhatt is also seen talking about the film. She said she wanted to be in her best shape as she has to drape sarees. Ranveer called it one of the most beautiful films. The whole video is giving us cool vibes.

Watch the video here:

According to a report in Sacnilk, the film has been showing steady growth at the box office. On it’s opening day, the film minted Rs 11 Crores. With the day 2 earnings, the film has overall collected almost 27 crores at the box office. The jump in the numbers, is probably one of the biggest for a major release post the pandemic.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz."

The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog.