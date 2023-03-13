Karan Johar’s last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016. Now, after a film-making hiatus of almost six years, Karan had donned the director’s cap again for his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The much-anticipated film has finally wrapped up and it’s waiting to get a release date. Karan Johar reflected on the journey he embarked with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with his latest social media post.

On Sunday, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to drop multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from his sets. The series of snaps featured him doing havan with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, pictures of Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, glimpses from outdoor shoots, some gleeful group pictures and more. He also wrote a lengthy note to encapsulate his feelings in a caption. He penned, “It’s been 7 years since I directed a film….. I embarked on a journey of a film that I had to stop mid way for various unavoidable reasons and then the germ of #rockyaurranikipremkahani came to me from a real life family anecdote ( something my father once told me about ) and then my soldiers helped me create everything I wanted to with my 7th feature."

The film-maker continued, “I was blessed with the best team … a team so full of love that bidding them goodbye was not easy….. thank you to each and every one of the core team that helped me through thick, thin, Covid and bad weather…. ( you know who you are and I love you forever) to my amazing cast from veterans to friends … from first time actors to established maestros …. I am blessed with this illustrious cast who portrayed each and every part to its visualisation and more …. We finally wrapped last night!!! We can’t wait to share our labour of love, family, fun and sheer joy with all of you on the 28th of July 2023… see you at the movies!!#rockyaurranikipremkahani.”

Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here