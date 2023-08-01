Karan Johar Makes FIRST Appearance After Rocky Aur Rani Release; Poses With Ranveer, Alia

Karan Johar made his first public appearance after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released. The director was spotted with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai. The trio was seen in their best of spirits as they posed for the cameras together. While Karan and Alia were seen twinning in black, wearing tees with the writings ‘Team Rocky Aur Rani,’ Ranveer stood out in blue. His tee read, “What Jhumka?" They flashed their biggest smiles for the media.

See the photos below:

It has been four days since the film released and it has been doing good business at the box office. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani passed the Monday test. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays… National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr. #India biz."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has already entered the Rs 100 crore club globally. An official post from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions read, “Only prem from all sides as inki prem kahaani ho rahi hai famous WORLDWIDE!💜 100 CRORE at the global box office - sacch mein, ‘love hai toh sab hai!’”

Alia also took to Instagram on Monday and shared with Ranveer and Karan along with a message of gratitude for all the love the film recieved. “Love hain toh sab hain!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️ From the bottom of our hearts .. thank you for all the love.. eternally grateful! 💛💛💛 Love, Rocky, Rani and our maker of this Kahaani," she wrote.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film also features veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. It also includes supporting actors like Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy, Saswata Chatterjee, Karmveer Choudhary, Kshitee Jog. The film also marks KJo’s first directorial in seven years since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.