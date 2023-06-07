Karan Johar Gears Up To Deliver 7 Films In The Next 12 Months: Report

Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Production has been associated with numerous Bollywood blockbusters over the years. Among the highly anticipated films under their banner, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani has taken the spotlight this year. Reuniting Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt after their memorable collaboration in Gully Boy (2018), this movie has generated immense excitement among fans ever since the release of its first look. Notably, this also marks Karan Johar’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years. However, Dharma Productions has much more in store for the upcoming 12 months, promising an exciting lineup of projects.

Karan Johar has around seven films in various stages of production, all set to release within a span of a year. The roster includes Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, featuring the talented duo Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri, and Yodha, an action-packed film starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna. Another exciting project is the much-anticipated biopic on KC Sakaran, with the versatile Akshay Kumar leading the cast. Sara Ali Khan’s Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sarzameen with the legendary Kajol, Prithviraj, and Ibrahim Khan, and the romantic comedy Mr. Aur Mrs. Mahi, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, are also among the noteworthy films in Karan Johar’s directorial lineup. The interesting lineup promises a thrilling year ahead for movie enthusiasts.

A source close to Pinkvilla said, “The 7 films will be released over the period of the next 12 months across platforms. While Ae Watan Mere Watan is their next made-for Amazon Prime, the rest of the films are touted to be theatrical releases. There was an industry buzz about Sarzameen being a direct-to-digital venture for Hotstar, but now, even that is confirmed for a theatrical release."

The much-anticipated films Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam have confirmed release dates of July 27 and August 25, respectively. However, the premiere date for Yodha is yet to be finalized. According to sources, the initial plan was for Yodha to hit theatres in September. However, to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, the release date has been changed. According to the news portal, Karan Johar is closely monitoring the release schedules of other films in order to make informed decisions about the remaining movies in his slate. As per the report, Sankaran and Sarzameen are expected to be released in 2024.

If that wasn’t enough for the film buffs, Dharma Production has more films in the development phase. One of them is a remake of the intense romance drama Pariyerum Perumal, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Tripti Dimri. Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan is also juggling multiple projects, including an upcoming Dulhania titled movie, although it remains uncertain which one he will ultimately choose to produce next. Once Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani hits the screens, Karan Johar will reportedly shift his focus to his upcoming action film. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vardhan is in talks to bring Salman Khan on board for his upcoming Dharma project.

Reportedly, Sandeep Modi, the director of The Night Manager, has also agreed to a two-film deal with Dharma, while Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan are getting ready to start production on their films for the banner later this year.