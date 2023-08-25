Karan Johar Gets Trolled For Asking This Question From Kriti Sanon; Anupam Kher Upset For This Reason?

Kriti Sanon and Alia Bhatt jointly won the National Award for Best Actress on Thursday, August 24. While Kriti won the prestigious award for the Laxman Utekar directorial Mimi, Alia bagged it for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Soon after the announcement was made, a clip from Kriti Sanon’s appearance on Koffee With Karan started doing rounds on the internet in which Karan asked her if she ever felt jealous of Alia Bhatt’s achievements or if she had accepted Alia as the “best actor in the country".

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files won the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration at the 69th National Film Awards on Thursday, August 24. Hours after the announcement, the film’s lead actor Anupam Kher took to the microblogging site X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed happiness. However, he also mentioned that it would have been great if he would also have won the Best Actor award for this movie. For the unversed, the Best Actor National Award has been given to Allu Arjun for the movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Kusha Kapila has finally reacted to rumours claiming she is dating Arjun Kapoor. Recently, the Masaba Masaba 2 actress shared a message on her Instagram broadcast channel and rubbished all such rumours. She shared that such claims have taken a toll on her mother’s mental health too.

Model-actor Hazel Keech and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh announced on their social media accounts that they have happily welcomed their second child, a baby girl. They revealed their daughter’s name, Aura, and wrote that their family now feels whole.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is indeed the next big entertainment phenomenon of Indian cinema that has kept the audience excitement up on the edge with its prevue, songs, and posters. With almost everything set on a large scale, Jawan is all set to release on an even massive scale worldwide. It’s quite evident with the fact that the film is set for its grand screening at the world’s largest IMAX screen in Stuttgart, Germany.

