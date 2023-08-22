Karan Johar Hints At Patch-up With Kangana Ranaut After 6-Yr Feud: 'I'm Excited To Watch Emergency'

The feud between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is not a secret. The former has often bashed KJo or his films and accused him of promoting nepotism. The filmmaker has also said that he does not want to work with Kangana. However, despite everything, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director has now hinted at a possible patch-up with Kangana Ranaut.

In a recent interview, Karan Johar said that he is excited to watch Kangana’s Emergency. Asked if he would ever like to make a film about a political event, the filmmaker mentioned Kangana’s political drama Emergency and said, “The emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Interestingly, Karan Johar’s comment comes six years after Kangana Ranaut appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan and called him a ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actress has often attacked Karan via social media. Earlier this month too, Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar for his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kangana shared a series of stories on her official Instagram account, attacking KJo for his old statement about how one can change the box office status of a film through PR. “Karan Johar ji is saying that I can get anything done by throwing money… I can build any perception… Do they only make their films hit, do they honor themselves or do they make others negative PR and flop their hit films?” she had written.

In another post, the actress urged Karan to retire when she had written, “Shame on you Karan Johar for making the same film nth time … calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian cinema and perpetually regressing it …. Don’t waste funds it’s not easy time for the Industry, retire now and let young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films."