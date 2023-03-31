CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Entertainment LiveParineeti Chopra Gaslight ReviewDasara ReviewBholaa Review
Home » Movies » Karan Johar Hugs Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Bonds With Citadel Star At NMACC Event; Watch Video
1-MIN READ

Karan Johar Hugs Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Bonds With Citadel Star At NMACC Event; Watch Video

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 22:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar meets Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at the NMACC event. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Karan Johar meets Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas at the NMACC event. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra bonds with Karan Johar at the NMACC launch event on Friday night. Video of their chat surfaces online.

Several stars including Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan made their way to the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. While stars posed for pictures at the event, a video has now surfaced showing Karan Johar bonding with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. The video was shared by a fan on Reddit.

In the video, Karan was seen greeting Deepika. The duo was catching up when Ranveer took notice of Karan and excitedly greeted him. Soon, Karan made his way to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The filmmaker greeted Priyanka and Nick with hugs and air kisses. While Deepika and Ranveer made their way to the launch event, Karan stood back to catch up with Priyanka and Nick.

Watch the video here:

Karan Johar interacts with Deepika, Priyanka, Ranveer and Nick Jonas by u/Perfect_Pizza4558 in BollyBlindsNGossip

RELATED NEWS

Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India. Priyanka is expected to stay back a few more days for the promotions of Citadel.

The actress’s visit to Mumbai comes just a few days after she made headlines for her statements about Bollywood. Earlier this week, Priyanka opened up about her reason to move to Hollywood with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert when she said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. bollywood
  2. karan johar
  3. nick jonas
  4. priyanka chopra
first published:March 31, 2023, 22:39 IST
last updated:March 31, 2023, 22:39 IST