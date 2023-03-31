Karan Johar Hugs Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Bonds With Citadel Star At NMACC Event; Watch Video

Several stars including Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan made their way to the NMACC launch event in Mumbai. While stars posed for pictures at the event, a video has now surfaced showing Karan Johar bonding with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh. The video was shared by a fan on Reddit.

In the video, Karan was seen greeting Deepika. The duo was catching up when Ranveer took notice of Karan and excitedly greeted him. Soon, Karan made his way to Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas. The filmmaker greeted Priyanka and Nick with hugs and air kisses. While Deepika and Ranveer made their way to the launch event, Karan stood back to catch up with Priyanka and Nick.

Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai on Friday afternoon. The family was spotted at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. In the pictures, Priyanka was seen holding Malti in her arms as she posed for pictures with Nick. This marked the couple’s first public spotting with their daughter Malti in India. Priyanka is expected to stay back a few more days for the promotions of Citadel.

The actress’s visit to Mumbai comes just a few days after she made headlines for her statements about Bollywood. Earlier this week, Priyanka opened up about her reason to move to Hollywood with Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert when she said, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.”

