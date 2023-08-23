Karan Johar 'IGNORES' Deepika Padukone in a New Video But There's a Catch; Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar ‘ignored’ Deepika Padukone in a new action-packed video but it’s not what you think. The filmmaker and the actress came together on the screen for what seems to be the first time for a paint ad. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared the video and revealed that he played a director in the ad and Deepika channeled her role from Pathaan for the ad.

In the video, Deepika was seen wearing a plunging neckline blue gown and beating up men in a room. Soon, Karan announces ‘cut.’ Happy with her contribution, Deepika asked Karan how he found the shot. Instead of giving her attention, he ends up admiring the well-coated wall. we soon learn that it is an ad for a paint brand. The video ends with Karan and Deepika cracking up.

Karan shared the post with the caption, “Heere ki parakh sirf jauhari ko hoti hai and asli star ki parakh Johar ko!!😂," along with details about the brand.

Watch the video below:

Fans were thrilled to see Deepika and Karan finally collaborate. “Karan finally got to direct Deepika 😂 or got to act like he is directing her! Nice!" a fan wrote. “Sir ye to puri india ko pta hai johar hi star ki parakh karta hai," added another. A few also showered heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Deepika has worked under the banner of Dharma Productions. These include Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Gehraiyaan. However, she is yet to star in a film helmed by Karan Johar. Karan made his directorial comeback last month with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film has done phenomenal business at the box office. Karan had previously announced that he will be directing an action film next. Details of the same remain under wraps.