Karan Johar in Shock After Anurag Kashyap Watches Rocky Aur Rani Twice: 'This Is Not What I...'

Karan Johar confessed he was surprised when he learned that Anurag Kashyap watch Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani twice. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Over the weekend, Anurag shared a lengthy review, revealing that he watched the film twice and cried. Now, Karan revealed that besides posting the long review, Anurag called him up to share his thoughts about the film.

Speaking with Film Companion, Karan said, “When Anurag Kashyap called and said I watched your film twice, I was like what is going on? To see this film again?" He added that director Rakesh Roshan also called him to praise the film. “In the same breathe, I got a call from Guddu uncle, Mr. Rakesh Roshan. So I was like a massive mainstream filmmaker and the real movement, the alternative movement poster boy, both called one after the other. How is that possible?" Karan said with disbelief.

The filmmaker confessed it took him some time to process the reactions he was getting for the film. He admitted, “This is not what I had signed up for actually and these things happen." Karan said he knew that there would chatter about the ‘same song and dance,’ ‘there are designer clothes’ and the other elements that are quintessentially seen in Karan Johar’s films, the filmmaker was hoping people would see the messaging and his experimentation with the movie.

“I always feel that I try to do stuff but it never gets acknowledged but came 2023, July 28th, good things on that morning, so yeah, that’s why I was feeling surprised and shocked," he said.

It has been four days since the film released and it has been doing good business at the box office. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani passed the Monday test. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and revealed, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani remains super-strong on the make-or-break Monday, despite reduction in ticket rates on weekdays… National chains - especially at urban centres - continue to drive its biz… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr, Sun 18.75 cr, Mon 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 52.92 cr. #India biz."